Former Yesha chairman lashes out at Prime Minister

Danny Dayan, former chairman of the Council for Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, has joined the New Hope party, and spoke about it with Yinon Magal and Ben Caspit on Radio 103FM.

"I have not been active in any party framework recently, but I feel that finally, after many, many years, I've found a party that fits me like a glove, that I really completely identify with," Dayan said. "I have never been a member of any Likud institution, and I have never applied for any position within the Likud."

He later harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I think Netanyahu is corrupting the Israeli political system. I have seen it for many months, but it has been intensifying recently. You can hear Jabotinsky turning over in his grave."