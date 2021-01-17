Former Ichilov Hospital director in talks to join Yamina

Prof. Gabi Barbash, former director general of Ichilov Hospital and former director general of the Ministry of Health, is in talks with former minister Naftali Bennett about joining the Yamina party ahead of the Knesset elections in March.

Arutz Sheva has learned that if the contacts for agreements between the parties mature, Barbash is expected to be included on the Yamina list for the Knesset and would be the party's candidate for the position of health minister.

Prof. Barbash's name was on the shortlist of candidates for the position of national Coronavirus Czar a few months ago, a position which was filled by Prof. Nachman Ash. He has been the uno0fficial commentator for coronavirus issues for Channel 12 News.