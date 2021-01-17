President to hunger strikers: I'm very concerned for you

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin spoke today, Sunday, spoke with head of Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan to inquire after the welfare of him and his follow protestors, following the collapse of Etay Zar yesterday. The president asked him to stop what he called the "extreme" move, "particularly" so during the corona crisis.

The president said to Dagan and to the other protestors, “I ask you to sit together and decide on the end of the hunger strike. I am very concerned for you. A hunger strike is always an extreme stand, and particularly so during corona. You are more vulnerable and in greater danger. Please, take good care of yourselves."

"You are all leaders, and your communities need you. I know you and your ability to campaign without resorting to extremes like hunger strikes. I ask you to bring your comrades together and prepare for other means. This is not a time for such a lengthy hunger strike.”

"The head of the Samaria Regional Council thanked the president for his phone call and said that it was truly heartwarming. He said he was sorry, but that he could not accede to the president’s request, saying, “We cannot stop the hunger strike and I cannot go back to my heated office and eat when some of our children in the settlements are at home in lockdown without electricity.”