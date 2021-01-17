'Gantz not ready to put young communities on the agenda'

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded today, Sunday, to the protest held by youth in support of the “Young Communities Forum,” and said that the cat is out of the bag.

“After everything is ready, and everyone is ready, after the prime minister drafted a government resolution calling for the official registration of the ,young communities, and the attorney general approved it, there is just one person who isn’t ready to put the issue on the agenda, and that is Benny Gantz.

"Benny Gantz, we thought that you were everyone’s defense minister. Although our children don’t have a voice at the ballot box, the pioneering youth of Judea and Samaria also have a voice, and their voice is stronger than the injustice done to them under your auspices. You should be certain that the few votes you thought you would be receiving from the center-left camp will not be for you, because even those individuals have basic principles of equality and justice, which you are withholding from their children as well.

"We will continue on our eternal path, and your period in power will be just a fleeting leaderless episode in the history of the Zionist movement.”