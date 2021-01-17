Huldai: I will open Tel Aviv cultural institutions in 10 days

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Hudai announced Sunday morning that in ten days he will open the city's cultural institutions to anyone who has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

"In ten days we will open the cultural halls, there is a large crowd of vaccinated people with green passports," Huldai stated in an interview with the "Kalman Lieberman" program on Reshet Bet.

He said, "There is no reason why those who have been vaccinated should not be able to go to the Cameri Theater. We shouldn't wait for Netanyahu to open it the day before the election."

Addressing the Health Ministry's expected opposition to the move, Huldai said: "The Health Ministry will not call me or tell me anything. In the State of Israel, you need to take the initiative. If I had been sitting and not initiating all the time, I would not have gotten anywhere."

"Tel Aviv is the capital of culture. When I make a decision, I make a decision for the people of Israel and for an industry of 150,000 people who today are collapsing under the burden," he stressed.

He dismissed the possibility of an alliance between his 'Israelis' party and the Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz. "Benny Gantz is a burden and not an asset. I say this publicly."