Lapid: No talks with Gantz

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid denied that any talks are taking place with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on a potential joint run between their parties.

"There are no negotiations between me and Benny Gantz, we have not spoken since Blue and White's dissolution. Our door is open because a governmental alternative must be produced," Lapid told Israel Hayom..

Gantz issued a statement saying, "I am very concerned that Huldai, Bogie, Shelach and Zelicha will npt pass the electoral threshold, and do not call for unification. Friends, unite and then we'll win."

The Israelis Party responded by saying, "We understand that our opponents are under pressure, but our campaign is only in its infancy, and very soon there will be no doubt that 'Israelis' is a strong and valued political house, neither weak nor on the verge of collapse, which will unite and lead the center-left bloc."

Meanwhile, a crisis erupted in the Israelis party, led by Ron Huldai, around the party's campaign. A source in the Israelis party told Israel Hayom that "there is disappointment. The campaign is not working properly and the party is not rising to meet expectations. We did not open as strongly as we estimated."