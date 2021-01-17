Senior official: Israeli economy will be fully open by March

A senior Israeli official estimates that due to the rapid rate of vaccinations, the economy will be fully opened as early as March.

The source told the Israel Hayom newspaper that "this is a global success. Some countries abroad are talking about a full lockdown until the end of April, our vaccines are already working and the full opening of the economy will probably be in March."

"We hear talk about mismanagement, but it is nonsense. It is a huge success, there are only two things that work - lockdown and vaccines. We also have better enforcement than in all countries," he added.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus continues to expand and as of today (Sunday), HMOs will begin to vaccinate all Israelis over the age of 45.

To date, about 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Israel, of which close to 200,000 Israelis have already received the second dose.

The Health Ministry will convene later this week to decide on whether to extend the current lockdown, which is set to expire on Friday.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash said in an interview with Reshet Bet this morning: "There will be no choice but to extend the lockdown for another week."

"We have not yet reduced the number of serious patients in hospitals. The workload is very large in all hospitals and in fact in the entire health care system," Ash added.

"Overall in the last week there has been some stabilization. We are waiting to see a decline as a result of the effect of the vaccines. It is taking time. There has also been a stabilization in the number of verified cases over the weekend. Here too we are waiting for the decline as a result of the lockdown."