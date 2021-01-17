Four companies to provide vaccines to Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “ministry of health” reported on Saturday that 13 people (9 in Judea and Samaria and 3 in the Gaza Strip) died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 847 new cases of the virus were registered in that same time period.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus is 91.6 percent, the rate of active cases is 7.3 percent and the mortality rate has risen to 1.1 percent. 87 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 21 are connected to respirators.

Dr. Fathi Abu Warda, a consultant at the “ministry of health”, noted that the PA has signed agreements with four companies to supply vaccine doses to 70 percent of the PA population, while the World Health Organization will provide 20 percent of the required vaccine doses.

He added that special refrigerators needed to store Pfizer vaccines have arrived in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Arab and international human rights organizations are demanding that Israel vaccinate all residents of Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, claiming that Israel is still the "occupying power" in these areas.