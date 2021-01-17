Lapid: Prepared to form a government with the Joint List

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid declared on Saturday night that he is prepared to form a government with the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

"It is a pity that we did not do this in this Knesset. I hope to have a good relationship with the people of the Joint List such as the one that Netanyahu has," he told Channel 12 News in an interview.

Lapid commented on the possibility of him sitting with Gideon Sa’ar in the government after the election.

"I work well with Gideon," he said. "I have made two major political moves with Gideon in recent years. One is the election of Ruvi Rivlin (as president) and the other is the toppling of the government. These are two things we engineered together, so we know how to work together."

On possible alliances with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, Lapid said his door was open. "If Gantz wants to come to me he knows my phone number - he can call".