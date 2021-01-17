Ministry of Health to recommend extension of lockdown

The government is expected to convene this coming Wednesday and discuss the possibility of extending the lockdown.

Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night that ministers in the Coronavirus Cabinet argue that holding the discussion just a day before the lockdown is scheduled to conclude is not accidental and is intended to reduce the possibility that opposition by the ministers will lead to easing of restrictions.

Sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected the claims and said, "We want to make the decisions based on facts and on the basis of the most accurate and up-to-date database available."

The Ministry of Health issued an update saying that there was an increase in the rate of positive tests to 8.6% on Friday. 8,013 new cases were discovered on Friday. 272 patients have died since the beginning of the week.

The Ministry of Health also updated on Saturday night that four more cases of the new South African variant of coronavirus have been discovered in Israel - all of which came from the United Arab Emirates. The carriers arrived on more than one airline, so there is a fear that the numbers are higher and many that Israelis may have been exposed to them.

To date, 12 cases of the South African variant have been identified in Israel.