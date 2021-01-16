8.6% test positive, 272 die since beginning of week

The Health Ministry tonight says 8,013 tested COVID positive out of 95,581 test results received.

1,082 patients' condition is defined severe, 247 are on ventilator and 3,943 died in total since the outbreak.

2,027,835 vaccinated with the first dose and 205,579 with the second.

The Health Ministry further said four more cases of the South African COVID variant have been diagnosed in passengers returning from the UAE.

The four were diagnosed in the first test they performed at Ben Gurion Airport upon their arrival. To date, 12 cases of the South African variant have been identified in Israel.