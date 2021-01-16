Liberman: Lockdown mustn't be extended even by one minute

Yisrael Beyteinu Party Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman strongly opposes extending the lockdown on Israeli citizens, and claims that it is being used for political purposes.

"The general closure must not be extended even for one minute. The intention to extend the general lockdown due to high morbidity figures in certain cities around the country, proves that there is no management of the crisis here, but its exploitation.

"With the percentage of verified in Betar Illit being 29% and in Mitzpe Ramon only 1%, there's no justification for closing the residents of Mitzpe Ramon or other localities with low morbidity data," Liberman said.

According to him, a general closure is intended solely to please haredi MKs Deri, Litzman, and Gafni and in return "they'll do whatever Netanyahu tells them."

"Netanyahu's vaccinations, along with the 100th, 300th, 471st, and 1 millionth vaccinated, while the morbidity data in the last 4 days are between 9,000 and 10,000 positive tests a day, the public hospitals in a state of emergency, about 6,000 businesses collapse every day and the economic cost of each week of lockdown is NIS 2.5 billion, they are nothing more than an election campaign at the expense of the public and a cynical exploitation of the coronavirus plague.

"I call on government ministers to vigorously oppose the extension of the general lockdown and move to targeted lockdowns in cities where morbidity is high," he said.