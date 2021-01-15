Far-left Israeli group accuses Israel of 'Jewish supremacy'

Btselem, a far-left Israeli NGO, says that the entirety of Israel should be considered an apartheid state.

Left-wing Israeli groups for years have deemed Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria, or aspects of it, to be an apartheid system.

A former prime minister warned in 2017 that Israel was approaching apartheid if it maintained its presence in Judea and Samaria.

But this is perhaps the first time a prominent Israeli NGO has applied the term to all of Israel.

“A regime that uses laws, practices and organized violence to cement the supremacy of one group over another is an apartheid regime,” Btselem says in a report released Tuesday titled “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid.”

“These accumulated measures, their pervasiveness in legislation and political practice, and the public and judicial support they receive – all form the basis for our conclusion that the bar for labeling the Israeli regime as apartheid has been met.”

The term apartheid originated in, and has traditionally been used to describe, the racist legal regime in South Africa prior to 1994. Israel’s harshest critics have long sought to apply the term to the country, a charge many view as unfair and inaccurate, given that Israel affords equal rights to its Arab citizens. The third-biggest party in Israel’s parliament is largely Arab Israeli and Arabs have also served on the nation’s Supreme Court.

“The very essence of apartheid was the physical separation – apartness – of people based on a legislated racial hierarchy,” the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative Israeli research institute, wrote in a response to the Btselem report. “There [are] no racial or ethnic distinctions in Israeli law.”

Naftali Bennett called the report “lies” and tweeted that “Some of Israel’s finest judges, diplomats, police officers, and soldiers are not Jewish,” listing several of their names.

Btselem’s report claims that Israel’s policies toward both Palestinians and Arab-Israeli citizens qualify as apartheid.

Within Israel’s recognized borders, Btselem points to various disparities between Arab Israelis and Jews, including that Arab municipalities control only 3% of the country’s land despite Arabs comprising roughly a fifth of the population. The report notes that under Israeli law, only Jews are granted automatic citizenship, and offers frequent statements by Israeli officials denigrating Arab participation in Israel’s political system.

It points to a recent law defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, which Btselem and other groups believe codifies the second-class status of Arab Israelis. Defenders of the law say it merely formalizes the state’s already clear Jewish character.

In Judea and Samaria, which Israel liberated in the 1967 Six-Day War, the report says that Israeli citizens who live in the area enjoy rights that are nearly identical to those of other Israelis, while Palestinian Arabs, non-citizens, who live there have no right to vote in Israel and enjoy limited freedom of movement.

In Gaza, the coastal territory from which Israel withdrew in 2005, Btselem claims that Israel’s control of most of its border with Gaza qualifies as apartheid. Egypt also controls a border with Gaza.

Arabs who live in eastern Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan in 1967 and applied sovereignty over, have residency rights in Jerusalem but not Israeli citizenship, for which they can apply.