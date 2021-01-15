COVID patients' personal info transferred to Shin Bet - without their knowledge

The Israeli Health Ministry has informed the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) that the personal details of some 140,000 coronavirus carriers was transferred to the Shin Bet (Shabak) internal security agency without prior notification to the carriers, despite such notification being required by law.

The transfer occurred without the notification due to a technical error, the Ministry claimed, which caused the data to be transmitted without the notifications being sent.

By law, the Shin Bet cannot receive or process personal information on coronavirus patients or carriers without their prior notification.

The malfunction lasted for approximately 30 days, and was only discovered on Thursday, the Ministry said.

Ministry officials said they planned to retroactively notify the 140,000 individuals whose information was transferred during the past month.

MK Hauser expressed alarm at the malfunction, and the fact that it lasted for an entire month before it was detected. Hauser contacted Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud), asking for additional details on the malfunction and what steps were taken to correct it and prevent such an occurrence from repeating itself.

“It is outrageous that for an entire month the Ministry did not notice it was violating the people’s trust and the law,” said Hauser. “This is a very sensitive issue for the public which was entrusted to the Ministry of Health. Every malfunction like this deepens the public trust crisis.”