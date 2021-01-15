Watch: Terrorist captured in his bed

Israeli Border Police officers arrested two Arab terrorists responsible for a shooting attack against Israeli security forces recently in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin in Samaria.

The terrorists approached Border Police officers last month during an Israeli operation on the outskirts of Jenin.

One terrorist drove a vehicle while the other, sitting next to the driver, jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire. The two then sped off, fleeing the scene.

IDF and Border Police forces conducted searches for the two terrorists, but were unable to find them immediately after the attack.

An investigation by the Shin Bet internal security agency provided intelligence information which ultimately led to the arrest of the two terrorists.

In video released from the arrest of one of the terrorists, Border Police officers can be seen arriving early on morning to the terrorist's home, arresting him before he got a chance to get out of bed.

Israeli security forces found ammunition in both of the terrorists' houses.

The two terrorists have been identified as residents of Jenin, ages 19 and 21.