Nazareth Mayor: Netanyahu offered me a spot on the Likud slate

The Mayor of Nazareth, Ali Sallam, spoke on Radio 103FM on Thursday and expressed his public support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In the interview, which followed Netanyahu’s visit to Nazareth this week, Sallam also revealed the offer that the Prime Minister had made to him.

"Netanyahu offered me one of the top spots on the Likud slate. I asked him to let me think about it, [since] being in the Knesset is not for me and I cannot stand freeloaders. I have known Netanyahu for many years and I was in his office several times. If I want, I can be a minister,” Sallam said.

Asked whether the Arab sector will really place its faith in Netanyahu, he replied, "I said I support Netanyahu, and he will receive between three and four seats from the Arab sector in the upcoming elections. I take responsibility for my remarks. Netanyahu promised to give budgets to Arab society and he will, he is a genius. Yesterday I also asked him to make peace with the Palestinians, that is the most important thing. We have been paying a price for it since 1948, and he will do it. He and I will make peace with the Palestinians, the Arabs of Israel will be the bridge of peace between Palestinians and Israelis."

At the conclusion of the interview, Sallam condemned the conduct of the predominantly Arab Joint List, something which he has done in the past as well.

"The Joint List is a disappointment. It has not proven itself and has done nothing for Arab society. I am disturbed by the disease of violence, the demolition of the homes and the lives of the Arabs in the Negev. [Joint List leader] Ayman Odeh is worth nothing."