France to deport driver who refused to take orders for kosher food

A court in eastern France on Thursday convicted a delivery driver of anti-Semitic discrimination for refusing to take orders for kosher food, The Associated Press reported.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said following the ruling the Algerian man would be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

The conviction in the city of Strasbourg came two days after a regional Jewish institution, the Israelite Consistory of the Bas-Rhin region, said two kosher restaurants had reported that drivers working for Deliveroo refused to handle their food because they didn’t want to deliver to Jews.

The group and restaurants filed a legal complaint, the consistory said Tuesday, denouncing what it called “openly anti-Semitic discrimination.” Only one driver was ultimately involved in the court action.

The interior minister tweeted that the Algerian man, who was in France illegally, had been convicted and handed a four-month prison sentence.

“I decided to expel from the national territory the food ‘deliverer’...who said he did not want to handle deliveries to Jewish clients,” Darmanin wrote, according to AP.

Earlier this week, Deliveroo told Arutz Sheva in response to the incident, "Deliveroo takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of anti-Semitic language, actions and discrimination. We condemn any act of this nature in the strongest terms."

"We took immediate action to address this incident and carry out our own internal investigation. The rider will have their contract with Deliveroo ended with immediate effect once we have carried out the necessary due diligence to confirm the reports."

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in France in recent years. A total of 687 anti-Semitic acts were counted in 2019, compared to 541 the previous year.

The number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police in France surged 74 percent in 2018.

Darmanin recently promised to protect France’s Jewish community from extremists after a double stabbing in Paris blamed on Islamic terrorism.