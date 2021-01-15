The ten plagues: On the road to redemption

G-d’s plan to redeem Israel from Egyptian bondage begins in this week’s Torah portion of parashat Va’era, which features the first seven of the ten plagues that were visited upon Pharaoh and all of Egypt.

But why take the long way around? Why did the Master of the Universe deem it appropriate to wreak havoc on these ten strikes, rather than just deliver His people to freedom immediately?

This week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast examines this questions.

Culling from their rich Torah knowledge, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share illuminating insights into the purpose and nature of the plagues.

Pharaoh’s rule was based on sowing fear and doubt, and his magician spin masters propped up a world of illusion and kept it up through control and manipulation.

Fast forward to today and the description is all too familiar.

NOT TO MISS: Jim Long reveals breathtaking historical proof from the annals of ancient Egypt testifying to the Torah’s account of the ten plagues and the devastation that was wrought on Egypt.