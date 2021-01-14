Israeli team competes in Saudi motor rally

Roi Kais, Arab Affairs correspondent for Kan 11 News, reports that two Israeli teams are currently competing in the Dakar rally, which is being held in Saudi Arabia this year.

The Israeli competitors entered the country with Israeli passports and official approval. The finale is to be held on Friday, and in fact, several of the Israelis are still there.

Kais added that the publication of the Israeli participation was in direct conflict with the express wishes of the organizers, who hoped to conceal the Israeli participation until the Israeli teams were out of the country.