Trump warning to Democrats: 'Be careful of what you wish for'
Pres. Trump warns incoming admin that their 'vicious witch hunt' resulting in impeachment efforts will haunt them for years.
Trump at Pennsylvania election rally
Reuters/ Jonathan Ernst
