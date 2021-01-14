Trump, Giuliani now at odds

Outgoing US President Donald Trump is disappointed with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and is unwilling to pay him the fee for his efforts to legally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the close relationship between Trump and Giuliani has cooled recently after the president was shocked by his lawyer's demand of paying $20,000 a day for representing Trump and his demand for the cancellation of the election results in several states.

The Washington Post reported that the president has ordered his aides not to pass on additional payments to Giuliani, who in turn has denied demanding a whopping $20,000 a day.

Giuliani is considered one of the closest people to Trump and has expressed public support for the president's claims of widespread election fraud. Giuliani also came under sharp criticism himself after being accused of inciting Trump supporters to break into the Capitol building. At a rally last week in Washington, Giuliani reiterated that he was convinced the election was fake.

I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation, on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there,” he said, adding: “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Trump is also reportedly disappointed with several members of his senior staff for not defending following last week's riots. The officials he is reportedly upset with include White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows,

A White House source told CNN: "The president is quite hurt. No one has come to his defense. He is in a state of self-pity, and sees the impeachment process against him as a continuation of the siege imposed on him over the past five years,"