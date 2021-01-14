Riot over public health enforcement

Police officers who entered the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem to enforce public health regulations were attacked with stones, eggs, and garbage bags. Ten individuals were detained for questioning on charges of disturbing the peace. Two officers were lightly injured by stones throwers.

One officer was photographed kicking a child.

"The Israel Police will take an uncompromising stance against rioters who choose to violate public order, harm officers enforcing public health guidelines, and anyone who harms law enforcement in general," read the police statement.



Meanwhile, a new report by Hebrew University researchers monitoring the disease's spread shows that new cases are on an upward trend and that a tangible effect of mass vaccination has yet to be felt. According to the researchers, it is possible that the trends are stabilizing, and that the vaccines will make themselves known next week.

The mortality rate recently accelerated, with noticeably shorter time periods between hospitalization and patient death. Critically ill cases are expected to increase at least until the end of the month, and may continue their upward trend if the current standard of care cannot be maintained.

The report recommends the following courses of action:

-Continued acceleration of the vaccination campaign, in light of an expected increase of Corona hospitalizations in the near future.

-Continuing the lockdown until a concrete effect of the vaccinations has been established.