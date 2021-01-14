MK Katz meets with hunger strikers: Inconceivable that children run out of water

MK Haim Katz, chairman of the Labor and Welfare Committee and chairman of the Likud Center, visited the tent erected by representatives of the 'Young Settlements' in Jerusalem to meet with the families living in localities that are not officially recognized and as such do not have utility services, as well as with Eliyahu Libman, mayor of Kiryat Arba, and Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, who has joined the residents in their hunger strike.

MK Katz said: "I was shocked to hear about the dire situation of more than 20,000 citizens of the State of Israel in Judea and Samaria. It is inconceivable that in 2021, a simple shower can take up all the power and hot water a family has."

Katz noted that these are not, in fact, new settlements, but rather housing projects as much as twenty or thirty years old that had been started with state encouragement. He called on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to recognize the towns immediately, regardless of their political differences.

"It is inconceivable that more than 20,000 women, men and children do not have electricity or safe drinking water. The residents of Judea and Samaria are entitled to the same conditions as any other area in the State of Israel. The government needs to recognize these townships, today, eve, and connect them to the same utilities and infrastructure as the rest of the country. There is no reason for these dear people to have to go on hunger strike. I and the vast majority of the state stand with these towns."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, who is on hunger strike together with the families at the protest, said that he expects the Israeli government to act soon to legitimize the townships in question. "At the height of winter, 18,000 children are waiting for the prime minister's decision. These families pay taxes, serve in the army, and contribute to Israeli society like any other citizen, but are for some reason treated like animals, made to live without electricity. A third-world country would be embarrassed by this. I call on the prime minister, the defense minister, and the rest of the Knesset to end this disgrace right away."