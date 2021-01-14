Hebrew U. Number of patients in serious condition expected to peak this month

A new report by Hebrew University researchers who monitor the state of morbidity in Israel on a daily basis shows that the upward trend in morbidity rates is continuing and a direct effect of the vaccination campaign on vulnerable populations has not yet been observed.

According to the researchers, it is possible that a stabilizing trend in morbidity has begun, and this trend together with the vaccination of the population are expected to lead to the beginning of an improvement in the number of daily serious cases during the next week.

The mortality rate recently rose as the average time from hospitalization in serious condition to death dropped.

This means that the number of seriously ill patients in hospitals is expected to continue to rise significantly in the coming days, reaching a peak only towards the end of the month. The time at which the peak is reached depends on the ability of hospitals to maintain the current quality of care.

According to the researchers, it is not possible at this stage to determine whether the current lockdown should be extended or tightened. They recommended that the vaccination campaign be further accelerated.

The document is signed by Prof. Yinon Ashkenazi, Prof. Doron Gazit and Prof. Nadav Katz of the Rekach Institute of Physics together with Prof. Ronit Calderon-Margalit and Prof. Ran Nir-Paz of the School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hadassah Hospital.