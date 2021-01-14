Coronavirus patient caught violating quarantine at checkpoint

As part of the national effort to curb the spread of the corona virus, the police set up a checkpoint in the Hashmonaim area for the purpose of enforcing the Health Ministry guidelines.

The patrol officers at the checkpoint stopped a vehicle which contained verified coronavirus patient it turned was found that he was violating his obligation to remain in isolation. The man was sent to his home in the town of Neria to complete his quarantine period. He will be summoned for questioning at the conclusion of the isolation period.