Rabbanit Koldetzky, daughter of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, is now receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Leumit compound in Bnei Brak.

"In the name of my father, the leader of the generation, who told me to receive the vaccine. We received a blessing. Hashem should help so that there is benefit for the entire Jewish People," she said.

"This is our mitzvah now - 'You shall take care exceedingly of your lives.'"