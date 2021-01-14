Report: Iran has 'suicide drones' in Yemen capable of hitting Israeli targets

Iran has apparently sent deadly "suicide drones" to Yemen capable of hitting Israeli targets, Newsweek reported.

Imagery seen by Newsweek and confirmed by an expert on Iranian activities showed the existence of Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions in the northern Yemeni Houthi-controlled province of Al-Jawf.

According to the expert, "The Iranians have delivered to their Houthi proxies in Yemen advanced UAVs."

"They are forward deploying or prepositioning these drones in order to stage an attack against a variety of targets they have within range."

The UAVs are thought to have an effective range of 2,000 to 2,200 kilometers.

"What they're trying to achieve is plausible deniability," the expert added, "as in being able to strike either a U.S., Saudi, Gulf, or Israeli target and then having the strike traced back to Yemen, and hoping for deniably against any kind of retribution."