Are Huldai and Gantz holding secret negotiations?

Is Blue and White chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz holding talks for a joint run with the Israelis party headed by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai?

Channel 12 News on Wednesday asked all the parties in the center-left bloc whether they had held negotiations in the last day. Everyone denied doing so, except for Gantz and Huldai. Both refused to comment on any contacts, raising the possibility of talks for the unification of the two parties.

If Gantz and Huldai are working on a possible merger of the two parties, it will be done without the knowledge of former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who was a senior member of Blue and White but recently joined Huldai following a fallout with Gantz, who later said in a television interview that Nissenkorn “stabbed him in the back”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Huldai called on the Labor Party to join him. In a tweet, he wrote that he would offer the party's new chairman, once elected, to join him "to build a strong, value-based and strong alternative together."

The tweet came after Labor chairman Amir Peretz announced he would not be running for the 24th Knesset.