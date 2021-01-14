The From the Depths charity organization surprised Ryszard Witkowski, one of the last living Righteous Among The Nations, with a new scooter.
Witkowski, 95, saved the lives of three Jewish boys during the Holocaust.
Watch: Righteous Among The Nations surprised with new scooter
From the Depths surprises 95-year-old who saved the lives of three Jewish boys during the Holocaust.
95-year-old Ryszard Witkowski surprised with new scooter
