Trump: No true supporter of mine could endorse political violence

The White House on Wednesday evening posted a statement from President Donald Trump in which he discussed the events of the past week.

While the statement was posted several hours after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach him for the second time, Trump made no mention of the impeachment and instead focused on last week’s violent riots on Capitol Hill.

“I want to make it very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week,” Trump said, adding that “no true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.”

“We cannot tolerate it,” he stressed.

Commenting on reports of additional threats of violence, Trump said, “Whether you are on the right or on the left, a Democrat or a Republican, there is never a justification for violence. Everybody must follow our laws and obey the instructions of law enforcement.”