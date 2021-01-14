An initiative born of loss

Bat Galim Shaer’s son Gil’ad was murdered by terrorists in June, 2014 along with Naftali Frankel and Eyal Yifrach.

On the occasion of what would have been his 23rd birthday, she and her husband Ophir launched a website to connect Jews in Israel with those in the Diaspora via their common Hebrew birthdays.

She tells Eve Harow how much Gil’ad loved commemorating birthdays for others and how along with other Unity initiatives done over the years, they have chosen to memorialize him by bringing people together and building bridges around the world.

“Expecting My Child” is her book about working through the grief and finding meaning despite the pain.