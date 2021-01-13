Former Consul General to NY Dani Dayan joins New Hope

Dani Dayan, who served for four years as Israel's Consul General in New York and was chairman of the Yesha Council, is joining the New Hope party.

In his role as Consul General in New York, Dayan received wide praise and appreciation for his accomplishments and conduct, and established close ties with members and institutions across the Jewish community, with senior figures in the two major parties, as well as with a variety of groups in American civil society.

Dayan (65), born in Argentina, Major (Res.), served in the IDF for over seven years, and holds a BA in economics and computer science from Bar-Ilan University, and an MA in finance from Tel Aviv University. He founded and headed a large company in the field of information systems.

Dayan served as chairman of the Yesha Council, and welcomed a wide range of leaders from Israel and abroad to tour Judea and Samaria during his time in the role. He established the international arm of the Yesha Council, and maintained regular and frequent contacts with the US Administration, providing a clear voice promoting the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, and speaking out clearly against extremism.

Dayan currently serves as chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh on a voluntary basis.

Dani Dayan commented, "I am joining New Hope at a crucial moment in the country's history, out of a deep sense of the need to change the government, and with the commitment to see the formation of a new government led by Gideon Saar - the only one who can lead the necessary change for Israel and its citizens today."

New Hope chair and candidate for prime minister Gideon Saar welcomed Dayan and said, "Dani Dayan is an asset to the Israeli public. Dani clearly and distinctly expresses the national-liberal ideals and deeply understands the importance of unity in Israel, and of the unity of the Jewish people all over the world - as a value and as an essential strength for Israel. Dani Dayan's knowledge of American society and the political system is especially valuable.”