Smotrich submits formal request to set up new party

Religious Zionist party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and MK Ofir Sofer summited a formal request to Knesset Committee chairman MK Eitan Ginzburg to establish a separate faction following their decision to break away from the Yamina party.

The move is meant to allow the Religious Zionist party to run a separate campaign in the upcoming Knesset elections in March, including having members in the polling station committee, representatives in central election committees and regional committees, observers and campaign space on radio and television.

Without the formal request, such powers would remain entirely with the Yamina party.

"We want to receive the rights we deserve according to the direct proportion of our MKs, and therefore the Central Election Commission instructed us to submit an application for the establishment of an independent faction to the Knesset Committee," the Religious Zionist Party said.