Trump urges 'no violence' at demonstrations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening issued a statement urging against violence at demonstrations. "In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.

"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.

"Thank You."

Earlier, it was reported that the DOJ has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people involved in the riots at the Capitol and plans to charge the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy.

“The scope and scale of this investigation and these cases are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history, but probably DOJ history,” acting Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin Sherwin told a news conference, according to Reuters. “The Capitol grounds outside and inside are... a crime scene.”