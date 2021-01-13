US Embassy will be built on Derech Hebron street in Jerusalem

Deputy mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum announced that the Jerusalem Municipal Building and Planning Committee has just approved the plans for the new US Embassy which will be built on Derech Hebron street in Jerusalem.

The committee also approved the extension of the current temporary embassy in Arnona.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said "this is a historic and moving moment taking place amid the diplomatic change we are experiencing in these days with the blessed peace agreements."

"I believe that the additional step of strengthening the embassy complexes in Jerusalem, and continuing to transfer them to the capital, is the first step for additional missions to move to the capital."