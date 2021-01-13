Saar: As Prime Minister, I will work with President Biden

New Hope Chair Gideon Saar on Wednesday stressed the importance of dialogue with a Biden administration so that it doesn't return to the nuclear deal.

Speaking in a Zoom meeting with members of the board of AIPAC, Saar said, "As Prime Minister, I will work with President Biden and his Administration to stress the importance of not returning to the previous deal."



"This needs real dialogue with the new Administration."



Saar added that "As Prime Minister I will also restore the principle of bi-partisanship."



"I will rebuild, Israel’s good and balanced relationships with both sides – with Democrats, and Republicans alike.



"I have no doubt that I will be able to do this better than anyone else," Saar concluded.