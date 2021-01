Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired at an engineering vehicle operating at noon (Wednesday) at the border near Kissufim. There were no casulalties.

In response, an IDF tank attacked a Hamas position.

The engineers were involved in clearing vegitation that was thought to have been used to conceal IEDs.

An IDF spokesman said: "A number of rounds were recently fired at an engineering vehicle during an operation near the Gaza strip. IDF tanks attacked a Hamas position in response."