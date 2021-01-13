Watch: Two Chicago-area men involved in DC riot
CBS Chicago reports that 2 Chicagoland men were involved in Capitol riot - neighbors surprised to learn of their involvement.
Tags: Capitol Hill Trump
Chicago
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Two Chicago-area men involved in DC riot
Watch: Two Chicago-area men involved in DC riot
CBS Chicago reports that 2 Chicagoland men were involved in Capitol riot - neighbors surprised to learn of their involvement.
Tags: Capitol Hill Trump
Chicago
iStock
top