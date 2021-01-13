US: We provided Israel with intel for Syria strike

A senior US official informed sources that today's air strike against weapons warehouses in Syria was carried out by Israel, using American intelligence reports.

The official said that the attack targeted weapons stockpiles imported from Iran, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The official added that the warehouses hit also served as part of a pipeline for importing components used in Iran for the country's nuclear program.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the planned airstrike with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen on Monday at a meeting in the Washington restaurant Cafe Milano, the source claimed.

Images of the destroyed site have made their way to social media networks.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 23 fighters were killed in the airstrikes, including seven Syrians and 16 foreign pro-Iranian combatants. An additional 28 people were injured in the airstrikes.

The monitory group said that at least 18 targets were struck in the attacks.

Omar Abu Laila, a Europe-based activist, said that at least 16 buildings used by Iran and Iranian-backed militias had been hit in Deir Ezzor, Mayadeen, and Boukamal.

Syrian media reported on Tuesday night that Israel conducted air strikes in the Deir Ezzor district and the city of Al-Bukamal, near the border with Iraq.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported explosions on the Syrian-Iraqi border as a result of air strikes on Syrian territory.

A week ago, Syrian TV reported that the country’s air defense systems responded to an Israeli air strike over southern Damascus

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that explosions were heard in the skies over the capital city.

Two weeks ago, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in the Damascus area and thwarted an Israeli air strike.

According to reports, one person was killed in the air strike and three soldiers were injured.

Several days earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated in response to an “Israeli aggression” near Masyaf in northwestern Syria.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least six Iranian-aligned fighters were killed and others injured in the air strike.

Satellite footage published after that strike showed that it had destroyed four production facilities used for mixing and casting components of missile engines and warheads.