New Hope leader does not see profit in partnering with Yamina

New Hope chairman Gideon Saar expressed doubts about the possibility of uniting his party with the Yamina faction to Moran Azoulai of the Knesset Channel. "I am not entirely convinced that we will benefit from working together."

Saar referred to Bennett's refusal to swear off Netanyahu, saying, "You can't be bald and still have a hairdo."

A poll by the Midgam polling agency and Mano Geva conducted for Channel 12 examined the possibility of a joint run of the two parties and found that they achieve three seats less than running separately. According to the poll data, if the election had been held today, the Likud would have won 29 seats (compared with 27 in a previous poll).

Gideon Saar's New Hope party would have received 16 seats (compared to 18 seats in a previous poll).

Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, each receives 13 seats according to the poll.

The survey also shows the Joint List winning 10 seats, while Shas and UTJ each win 8 seats.

The "Israel Beiteinu" party led by MK Avigdor Lieberman would win 7, HaYisraelim (The Israelis), led by Ron Huldai, wins 6 seats, and Meretz and Blue and White each get 5.

Yaron Zelicha's Economic Party does not pass the electoral threshold, nor do the religious Zionist party led by Bezalel Smotrich, Labor, or Telam.