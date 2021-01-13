Shaked: Smotrich to blame for 'risky' split from Yamina

MK Ayelet Shaked addressed the split between Yamina and MK Bezalel Smotrich in an interview with Israel Hayom.

"Bezalel decided to go for a split, a dangerous move for which he will take responsibility in the end."

She rejects Smotrich's claims that the party has lost its way. "We are a right-wing party. We do not pretend to be what we are not, but we also need to address the fact that people are dying and losing their livelihoods."

According to her, despite the success of the vaccination campaign, there were still inexcusable shortcomings during the recent public health crisis. "The state of Israel has become completely isolated. Australia, Cyprus and South Korea have been more successful than us. The Netanyahu-Ganz government was working out of political considerations instead of concern for the public. Although Netanyahu's vaccination campaign is a huge success, it is impossible to forget one failed budget and three failed governments. We need a new leader on the right, and Bennett is the only one with the political and administrative experience to do the job."

Shaked has reservations about a possible connection to the New Hope party. "Saar and his friends took part in a government that failed to manage the crisis because they were engaged in petty politics and spin-doctoring. We do not belong to the 'not Bibi' bloc, and I see no advantage to changing that."