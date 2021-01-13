Yamina leader rejects left-wing depictions of Sheldon Adelson

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett attacked media outlets reporting on the death of Jewish billionaire and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson for portraying him as a compulsive gambler.

''These are bitter, small-time journalists. I returned home after a busy day in the South, to see cynical things written about the great Sheldon Adelson by vindictive, spiteful media outlets, calling him a gambler. You can't be serious." Bennett wrote on Facebook. "Do you think that is the most important thing to say about a Jew who gave his heart, soul, and considerable resources and influence to the state of Israel. It's like calling Herzl 'a journalist' or Montifiore 'a banker'."

''Sheldon Adelson was a very successful businessman, but for him, all money was a means. He invested his fortune and power for the citizens of Israel and for Jews all over the world. I wish I could have taken part in his works."

"Sheldon worked hard, always willing to fly out to wherever he was needed. His good reputation will defeat these detractors. Sheldon, you were kind, compassionate, and generous, and I have no doubt that God has reserved you a place at his side."