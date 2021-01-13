354 housing units in Judea and Samaria to be approved on Sunday

The agenda of the meeting of the settlement subcommittee of the Supreme Planning Council in the Civil Administration, that will convene this coming Sunday, was published on Tuesday evening.

The agenda shows that the number of housing units that will receive final approval at the meeting is 354, which is significantly lower than the 500 that were announced at the beginning of the week.

The plans that are expected to be approved are for the construction of 100 housing units in Itamar, 152 housing units in Shavei Shomron, 66 housing units in the veterans' neighborhood in Oranit and 36 housing units in Karnei Shomron.

On the other hand, the number of housing units included in the plans that will be promoted at the meeting but will not receive final approval, has been slightly increased and will stand at 415 (compared to about 350 that were previously announced).

These include a plan to build 212 housing units in Nofei Nehemiah-Rehelim, a plan to build 96 housing units in Yakir, and the plan in question to build 107 housing units in Tal Menashe in northern Samaria, where Esther Horgan, who was recently murdered in a brutal terrorist attack, resided.

The Yesha Council said in response to the agenda, "The promotion of only less than 800 housing units, while the residents of the young settlement are on hunger strike outside the Prime Minister's Office, is a mockery. At these times, extensive plans of thousands of housing units must be approved throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. It turns out that we are standing and shouting at the wall - because the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister do not hear the shouts of our residents."