Wave of demonstrations following Ahuvya Sandak's death continues

More than three weeks have passed since the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in the Binyamin region, and the demonstrations against the police conduct during the chase continue.

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Tuesday evening at various points around the country and demanded the establishment of an external commission of inquiry to investigate the conduct of the police during the chase that ended in such a tragic manner.

Dozens of youths and activists demonstrated at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem. Three of the activists were detained and released shortly after. At the Lachish junction, demonstrators claimed that a police car hit a boy who was demonstrating at the scene, but he did not need medical treatment.

In Jerusalem, a protest tent continues to operate outside the Ministry of Internal Security, adjacent to the national headquarters. During the day, dozens of activists and supporters visited the site. The chairman of the Likud's national headquarters, Natan Engelsman, arrived at the scene and called on the Minister of Internal Security, Amir Ohana, to announce the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to investigate Sandak’s death.

Additional demonstrations took place Tuesday evening in Bat Yam, Nof Hagalil, Komemiyut, Shiloh, Ariel, Mevaseret Zion, and at other intersections in Judea and Samaria.