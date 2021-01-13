Yad Vashem on Tuesday mourned the passing of Sheldon Adelson.

“Adelson was immensely proud of his Jewish and American heritage and deeply committed to the Jewish people, Jewish culture and the State of Israel. A self-made and determined businessman and philanthropist, he was dedicated to the furtherance of Holocaust remembrance and education for generations to come,” said a statement from Yad Vashem.

"The warm connection that Sheldon had with Yad Vashem was truly exceptional," reflected Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev.

"He had an extraordinary personality and achieved great things throughout his lifetime. Particularly striking was his boundless love for the Jewish people and the State of Israel. He was well aware of the dangers inherent in antisemitism and recognized the duty to instill the memory of the Holocaust, believing in the value of education as a critical means of doing so. It was precisely thanks to these shared goals that Sheldon was particularly committed and closely connected to Yad Vashem. With his support, along with his dear wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, we have implemented Yad Vashem's International School's cutting-edge pedagogical approach to Holocaust education and conduct teacher-training programs to thousands of educators who in turn impart meaningful and relevant messages of the story of the Holocaust and the dangers of anti-Semitism,” added Shalev.

"Yad Vashem, the Jewish people, and the State of Israel owe Sheldon and Miri a tremendous debt of gratitude for their enduring commitment to these fundamental causes. They are true partners, visionaries and pioneers. Sheldon will be sorely missed."

Along with his wife Miriam, the Adelsons unique bond with Yad Vashem began in the early 1990s, with the couple's first generous contribution providing an infrastructure necessary to launch Yad Vashem into the digital age.

Several years later, they endowed Yad Vashem’s new Museum of Holocaust Art. In 2006, they substantially increased their vigorous involvement with the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, undertaking a multiyear commitment of unprecedented support that continues to this day. Their cumulative donations over the years constitute by far the largest private contribution ever received by Yad Vashem.

The Adelsons spoke on several occasions about their special relationship with Yad Vashem. Sheldon Adelson explained that it was their privilege to help ensure the continuity of the existence of the Jewish people and that he wanted to do everything in his power so that the Holocaust would not be forgotten. At a recent event Sheldon stated, "My wife Miriam and I, a sabra and a diaspora Jew, are united in our commitment to support this institution. We trust that Yad Vashem will find ways to preserve Holocaust education as a priority, to ensure that Israel's freedom and power are never taken for granted."

“Yad Vashem conveys its deepest condolences to Dr. Miriam Adelson and the entire Adelson family,” the statement concluded.