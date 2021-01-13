Pence opposes invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in which he indicated he would not support invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence wrote to Pelosi in the letter, quoted by NBC News.

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation,” he added.

Pence added that invoking the 25th Amendment would “set a terrible precedent.”

The letter arrived as the House was voting on a resolution that urged Pence to “immediately” call on the Cabinet to declare Trump unfit for office.

It comes a day after Pence and Trump met in the Oval Office, the first time the two have spoken since last week’s riots at the Capitol during the certification of electoral votes.

A senior administration official said the two had a “good conversation” and “pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for remainder of their term."

CNN estimated that the conversation means that Pence does not have a desire to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump, however, still faces impeachment proceedings in the House which could swiftly take place on Wednesday.