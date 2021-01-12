Pence: Sheldon Adelson was a leader and a great man

US Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Tuesday following the death of billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

“With the passing of Sheldon Adelson, America lost a giant, and Karen and I lost a friend. We join those around the country and the world who mourn this good and great man,” he wrote.

“Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

“Sheldon Adelson believed deeply in America and in the importance of our historic alliance with the Jewish State of Israel. He championed the historic steps taken by our Administration to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem—a move that will further solidify America’s unbreakable bond with Israel for generations to come,” continued Pence.

“When Abner fell, King David said, ‘Do you not know that a leader and a great man has fallen in Israel this day?’ Sheldon Adelson was a leader and a great man, whose legacy will inspire generations for years to come, and he will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all of us who had the privilege to know this truly extraordinary American.”

“To his beloved wife, Miriam, his children, and his 11 grandchildren: Karen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy with a prayer. ‘May G-d comfort you among the mourners for Zion and Jerusalem’ for his memory shall be a blessing for all time,” concluded the Vice President.

Adelson passed away earlier on Tuesday at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

President Donald Trump also expressed condolences over Adelson’s passing and noted his tireless push for the US administration to support Israel.

"Melania and I mourn the passing of Sheldon Adelson, and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Miriam, his children and grandchildren. Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name. Sheldon was also a staunch supporter of our great ally the State of Israel," Trump said.

Trump stated that Adelson had campaigned for many of the pro-Israel moves his Administration had undertaken, including the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem. "He tirelessly advocated for the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the pursuit of peace between Israel and its neighbors."

"Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed," the President concluded.