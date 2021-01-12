IDF arrests shepherd who infiltrated from Lebanon

IDF soldiers today arrested a shepherd who deliberately crossed the border from Lebanon to Israeli territory at Har Dov. The suspect was transferred for further investigation by security forces.

"The IDF will not allow any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel," an IDF spokesman said.

The IDF has been working to prevent the recurrence of the phenomenon of violations of the Israel-Lebanon border following intelligence that the Hezbollah terrorist organization has been using Lebanese shepherds to monitor Israeli forces.

Military sources point out that the shepherd arrested today belongs to a group of shepherds who are known to cooperate with the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and that the shepherd deliberately crossed the border.

In July, a shepherd was identified who had assisted a Hezbollah cell which had attempted to attack Israeli forces.