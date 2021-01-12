Netanyahu: We will remember Sheldon Adelson's contributions to Israel forever

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu paid tribute Tuesday afternoon to American businessman Sheldon Adelson, who passed away at the age of 87 today.

"Sara and I are heartbroken by the passing of Sheldon Adelson. He was a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said.



"Sheldon unabashedly loved America and cherished the freedom and opportunity it gave him. He worked tirelessly to ensure that very same freedom and opportunity would be given to others in America and around the world," he added.



"The warmth of his heart, the clarity of his thinking and the decisiveness of his actions were truly exceptional. From humble beginnings in a suburb of Boston, he rose to be one of world’s greatest entrepreneurs and philanthropists.



"With his wife Miri he contributed endlessly to strengthening the Jewish people and the Jewish state, funding breakthroughs in medicine and science and advancing higher education. He gave anonymously to help victims of terror and countless other people in need.



"Sara and I join Miri and the family in mourning a great friend, a great man, and a great Jewish patriot. We will never forget him. May his memory be blessed." the prime minister concluded.