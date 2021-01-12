Israeli leaders remember Sheldon Adelson

Israeli leaders expressed their sorrow over the passing of billionaire mogul Sheldon Adelson Tuesday.

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar said in a statement: “Sheldon Adelson was one of the greatest supporters of Jewish organizations in Israel and around the world. Over the past decades, he contributed to many causes, including strengthening Jewish education, commemorating the Holocaust, building bridges between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel, and strengthening Israel.



“In addition to his philanthropic activities, Adelson devoted his time and energy to speaking up for Israel, making Israel’s case to US decision-makers, and strengthening ties between Israel and the United States.



“My deepest condolences go to his wife Miriam and to all his family. May his memory be a blessing,” Sa'ar concluded.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett also stated: "Sheldon Adelson was a Jewish patriot, one of the greatest lovers of the Jewish nation and will forever be recorded in the annals of the State of Israel."

"Sheldon, along with his loving wife, worked day and night to strengthen the Jewish people throughout the world, to strengthen Israel's security, to diversify opinions in Israel, and to preserve the integrity of the Land of Israel. The people of Israel will remember him forever. I send my condolences to Miri and his children."

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri stated: "We share in the grief of the Adelson family with the death of the benefactor and lover of Israel, the late Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon will be remembered as a Jew with a warm heart for tradition and Zionism, who did not spare his fortune and energy to contribute to large enterprises to strengthen our connection to the Land of Israel and help others. In the building up of Jerusalem building we will be comforted. May his memory be a blessed."

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked stated: "He was a Jew with a warm heart, a great contributor to projects for the Jewish people in Israel and around the world. He worked extensively with the American administration for the State of Israel and took an important and significant part in moving the American embassy to Jerusalem. I send my condolences to his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson and his family. His death is a great loss to the State of Israel."

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman stated that Aldelson "was a true patriot with a deep affinity for the State of Israel. For many years he worked to strengthen the State of Israel and to strengthen ties with world Judaism and American leaders. May his memory be blessed".